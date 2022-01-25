Robert Edward Minton, 92, of Kenton, Tenn. (Cool Springs community) died on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his residence.

Born Friday, July 19, 1929, in the Cool Springs community, Mr. Minton was the son of the late Rob Walton Minton and the late Mogie May Williams Minton.

Mr. Minton was a farmer and the founder of Minton Farms. He was a life-long member of Cool Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church, former director of Gibson Electric Membership and a member of Farm Bureau.

Funeral services for Mr. Minton were at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Cool Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Officiating this service was Rev. Jamie Adams and Rev. Dr. Cory D. Williams. Interment followed at Cool Springs Cemetery. Visitation was held from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Minton leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Jenny DeLoach (Bill) of Humboldt, Tenn.; his daughter-in-law, Ann Minton of Trimble, Tenn.; his sister, Mary Lois Bond of Dyer, Tenn.; one brother, Carl Minton (Carolyn) of Dyersburg, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Chris Minton, Rob Deloach (Ashlee), Erin Street (Greg) and Janna Hemmings (Anthony); eight great-grandchildren, Lucas Rickman, Lily Rickman, Hattie Minton, Keegan Street, Webb Street, Walt Deloach, Saylor Street and Will DeLoach; his angel, Wendy Greene and his son by choice, Seigel Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews and his furry friend, Max.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Claudine Martin Minton; his son, Michael Edward Minton; and five sisters, Evelyn Minton, Blanche M. Jenkins, Helen M. McFarland, Lynda M. Fultz and Luna May Irvin.

Honoring Mr. Minton as pallbearers were Seigel Jackson, Chris Minton, Rob DeLoach, Greg Street, Richie Fowlkes, Jody Hinson, Harold Dunivant and Ricky Littleton.

The family would like to say a special word of thanks to the wonderful employees of Amedisys Home Health Care (Valerie Fowlkes, Jacqueline Gilliam and April Hinson), Avalon Hospice (Laken Wright, Shelby Robertson, Jessica Deason, Mandy Norman) and his caregiver, Elaine Rogers.

The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to Cool Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Cool Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Deana Kendell, 39 Cool Springs Road, Trimble Tennessee 38259.

