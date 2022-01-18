Gadsden, TN

Funeral services for Ms. Margie Christine Davis, age 92, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in White Hall Cemetery near Trenton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Ms. Davis, a retired employee of Eaton and member of Liberty Hall Full Gospel Church, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Katie Lou Crossnoe; a sister, five brothers, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband, Bobby J. Davis of Gadsden; two daughters, Pat Eddlemon (Larry) of Trenton and Rita Parker of Medina; two sons, Robert “Bob” Rowan (Cindy) and William “Billy” Rowan both of Humboldt; a step daughter, Lisa Jarid; three brothers, Jerry Crossnoe, Alvin Crossnoe and Terry Crossnoe all of Flint, MI; eight grandchildren, Todd Hensley, Brad Parker, Jessica Robbe, Erik Rowan, Chad Rowan, Megan Rowan, Zack Rowan, and Hannah Rowan; and nine great grandchildren.