Paul Edwin Thompson III

Paul Edwin Thompson III passed this life on January 6, 2022 at AHC Humboldt. A private graveside service was conducted at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Nutbush, Tenn. with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating.

Mr. Thompson was born in Brownsville, Tenn. on December 7, 1946 to Martha Jean Smith and Paul Edwin Thompson Jr.

Known as “Edwin” to his family and friends, he acquired the nickname “Greenie” while growing up in Haywood County. He was an avid fan of University of Memphis men’s basketball and football. He retired from ownership of Thompson’s Shoe Repair in Humboldt in 2018.

Survivors include his sisters, Bettye Jean Roberts (Mike) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Martha Lynne Parks (Ricky) of Humboldt, Tenn.; nephews, Bradley Roberts (Jenny) of Knoxville and Wesley Roberts (Kelly) of Nashville, Tenn.; great-nieces, Allie, Chase, Greer and Miles Roberts; and great-nephew, Wesley Roberts Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Janet Willis, 437 Preston Dr., Brownsville, TN 38012 or the Parkinson’s disease research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/donate-parkinsons-disease-research.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tenn.