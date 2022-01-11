James “Pete” E. Williams

Funeral services for Mr. James “Pete” E. Williams, 91, were held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Tim Fuqua officiating. Burial followed in Zion Cemetery at Brazil, Tenn. Visitation with the family was at 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Williams, a US Navy and Army veteran, retired employee of Humboldt Utility Department and member of Doris Chapel Church of Christ, passed away at his home on January 1, 2022.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Williams Stewart; a grandson, Hunter Lloyd Trimmer; his parents, Harlon Mack and Katherine (Burch) Williams; five brothers; and five sisters.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Betty Ray Williams of Brazil; a daughter, Tina Trimmer and husband Danny of Humboldt, Tenn.; sons, Tim Lawler and wife Annette, and Rodney Lawler and wife Debbie; a sister, Gladys Ball of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Brian Stewart, Leigh Lewis and husband Mike, Tyler Trimmer and wife April, Marty Lawler and wife Twyla, Josh Lawler and wife Sherry, and Derek Lawler; eight great-grandchildren, Kayla Hardin, Abby Dabbs, Danielle Stewart, Hunter Trimmer, Landon Trimmer, Sully Trimmer, Aniston Trimmer and Katelyn Lawler; and two great-great-grandchildren Braylee and Haislee Hardin.