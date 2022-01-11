Billy Dale Yarbrough

Cremation was chosen for Mr. Billy Dale Yarbrough, age 44. The family will hold a private memorial service.

Mr. Yarbrough, a construction worker, passed away December 24, 2021 in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Yarbrough Sr.; and his brother, James Gordon Yarbrough.

Mr. Yarbrough is survived by his mother, Linda Poor; three sons, John Allan Yarbrough, James Henry Yarbrough and Steven Edward Yarbrough; a brother, John Allen Yarbrough Jr. and family; a sister, Angela Herndon and family; and two grandchildren, Caden Yarbrough and Sophia Yarbrough.