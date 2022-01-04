Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Louise Watson Wallsmith, 84, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel.

Mrs. Wallsmith, a retired employee of Kimberly Clark and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wallsmith; parents, Guy Marshall and Mary Aline Howington Watson; a grandson, Matthew Thomas Carter; a brother, Marion Sutton Watson; a sister-in-law, Linda Vowel Watson; a nephew, Kerry Lynn Watson; and brother-in-laws, Jerry Wayne Rodgers, Melvin (Moose) Grimes and Walter McClanahan.

Mrs. Wallsmith is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Wallace Carter Wilder; grandson, Stephen Wallace; granddaughter, Emma Wallace; three siblings, Roger Watson, Guyrean Jenkins Grimes and Jo Ann Scarborough McClanahan; sister-in-law, Martha Rodgers; four nieces, Jackie Hensley, Sandy Miller (Charles), Susan Marlar (Ken) and Tee Hutton (Blane); five nephews, Jon P. Rodgers (Sherry Joe), Jimmy Allen Rodgers (Mary Elizabeth), James Lee Grimes (Lori) Scott Watson (Kathi) and Thomas (Tommy) Marshall Scarborough; and many cousins.