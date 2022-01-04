Cunningham to run for Gibson County mayor

The following is a paid political announcement

“After prayerful consideration, the support of my family, and the encouragement of respected friends, I am announcing my candidacy for Gibson County mayor,” said Nelson Cunningham.

“Gibson County has been my home for 48 years. I graduated from Milan High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville where I studied Horticulture and Turf Management. Twenty years ago I founded Green Valley Farms Nursery and Sod in the Humboldt area. My wife, Amy, and I have four children in the Gibson County Special School District. We are members of Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church where I serve as a deacon and elder.

“Serving as District 1 county commissioner since 2010 and serving on the budget and highway committees, among others, has given me an in-depth understanding of county government, our strengths and our opportunities for improvement.

“I humbly ask for your consideration at the May 3 Republican primary as well as the general election August 4.

“Our county has great potential. Together we can move Gibson County forward. I need your support to be your county mayor and lead the way.“