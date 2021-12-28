John Wood Pipkin

Memorial services for Woody Pipkin will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.Mr. Pipkin, 72, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home.He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to late Chester Pipkin and Lillian Wood Pipkin. Mr. Pipkin was a longtime barber in Jackson, Tenn. where he was co-owner of Stylist III. He served in the Tennessee National Guard.He is survived by his sons, Cory Pipkin and wife Melissa, and Clay Pipkin; brother, Joel Pipkin and wife Carol; grandchildren, Mason Pipkin and Reid Pipkin.