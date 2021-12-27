Milan football coach Carl Diffee resigns

After two seasons in charge, Carl Diffee is no longer the coach of the Milan football team. According to a press release from Milan principal Jennifer Yates, “Milan High School and Coach Carl Diffee were unable to come to an agreement about the future and direction of the football program.”

Over the past two seasons, Diffee has a 15-8 record with the Bulldogs. He led them to the Class 3A state championship game in 2020 with an 11-2 record.

“Coach Diffee tendered his resignation as head football coach this morning, Yates said in the press release. “We appreciate the time and energy that Coach Diffee poured into our program. He created a culture where student athletes wanted to work hard in all areas, from the weight room to the classroom. We look forward to building on those things and further growing the tradition of excellence. We will immediately begin the process of looking for the next football coach at Milan High School.”

Milan went 4-6 last season, earning a trip to the Class 4A playoffs.

Diffee spent eight seasons at North Panola (Miss.) before coming to Milan.

Milan will now begin to look for its fourth head coach since 1996 with Teddy Pettigrew and Diffee lasting two years each and Jeff Morris coaching the other 22 years.