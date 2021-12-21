Viking athletics bring disaster relief

by Katrina Smith

Disaster can strike and affect people within a few seconds. Last Saturday, parts of West Tennessee experienced the forces of a tornado that left many people displaced but especially in Kenton, Tenn.

The athletic department at the Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School wanted to help make a difference. Coach Craig “Teddy” Pettigrew was touched by those events and organized a drive soliciting donations that would assist those in need.

“I love to uplift my fellow man,” said Pettigrew. “I firmly believe that this is what God would want us to do.”

The tornado that swept through the northwestern part of Tennessee stayed on the ground in its path for 250 miles. Then a second tornado struck Gibson County and especially caused destruction in many towns especially in Kenton, Tenn. The athletic department of Humboldt High Jr./Sr. High was soliciting donations from the community and students from December 13-17. These donations consisted of non-perishable food, blankets, children’s toys, warm clothing, toiletries, pillows, sleeping bags, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Friday morning, Pettigrew and some students loaded up a trailer with the supplies that were taken to Kenton.

“I wanted to convey to the students the message of help,” said Pettigrew. “It is always good to help those in need.”