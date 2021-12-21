Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Jean Bland LaRocque were held 12 noon Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. George McMinn officiating. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery near Medina.

Mrs. LaRocque, 75, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Madison County to the late Willie S. Bland and Elvie Mae Alford Bland. Mrs. LaRocque loved crafts and crochet. She also loved her family, her dogs, and traveling.

Mrs. LaRocque was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Lapka; siblings, Albert Bland, Clyde Bland and Katie Bland Allbritton; sister-in-law, Martha Bland; nephews, Chuck Bland and Eddie Bland.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, William “Bill” LaRocque; daughter, Yonnie Pickard and husband Bobby Joe; brothers, Bobby Bland, Thomas Bland, William Bland and wife Connie, Carmen Bland and wife Susan, and Kenny Bland and wife Beth; granddaughter, Lindsey Pickard; great-grandson Colton Lee Pickard; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Daryl Bland, Scottie Bland, Mark Bland, Donnie Bland, Randy Bland, Bobby Joe Pickard, Bobby Bland Jr. and Barry Bland. Honorary pallbearers were her nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.