McNairy, Union City girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 5

Wow, it’s hard to believe that the first half of the high school basketball season ends this week.

The new West Tennessee high school basketball rankings bring two new girls basketball teams into the rankings. McNairy Central and Union City enter the rankings.

This is a shortened week with Christmas on Saturday, but there are still plenty of good action to watch.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (8-0): Results: Beat Fayette-Ware, Haywood. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (8-0): Results: Beat Scotts Hill, Munford. This week: Brighton Holiday Classic. Last week: No. 2.

3. West Carroll (5-0): Results: Beat Scotts Hill, Union City. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 3.

4. Obion County (10-0): Results: Beat South Fulton, Covington, Kingsbury. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 4.

5. Dyersburg (8-2): Results: Beat Ripley, Kingsbury. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 5.

6. Peabody (8-2): Results: Beat Bradford, Greenfield, Bolivar. This week: Monday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 8.

7. Fayette-Ware (6-5): Results: Beat Bolivar; Lost to South Side. This week: Brighton Holiday Classic. Last week: No. 6.

8. Camden (9-2): Results: Beat Creek Wood, Riverside. This week: Monday at McEwen. Last week: No. 12.

9. Bolivar (4-5): Results: Lost Fayette-Ware, Peabody. This week: Monday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

10. Sacred Heart (7-1): Results: Did not play. This week: St. Benedict Hoop Fest. Last week: No. 10.

11. North Side (5-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Hardin County. Last week: No. 9.

12. Scotts Hill (8-2): Results: Beat Chester County; Lost to West Carroll, Middleton. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 11.

On the bubble: Lake County (4-1); McNairy Central (6-3); Milan (5-1); South Gibson (7-4).

Girls

1. Gibson County (11-0): Results: Beat McKenzie, South Gibson. This week: Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 3.

2. Westview (6-1): Results: Beat Haywood; Lost to Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.). This week: Nike Tournament of Champions (Ariz.). Last week: No. 1.

3. McKenzie (9-1): Results: Beat Milan, Huntingdon; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 2.

4. South Side (8-1): Results: Beat Fayette-Ware, Haywood. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 5.

5. South Gibson (10-1): Results: Beat Chester County; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Tuesday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 4.

6. Gleason (10-1): Results: Beat Big Sandy, Bruceton, Clarksburg. This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 6.

7. TCA (6-2): Results: Beat Madison. This week: Tuesday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 7.

8. Hardin County (6-1): Results: Beat Red Bay (Ala.), Brooks (Ala.). This week: Monday vs. Deshler (Ala.). Last week: No. 8.

9. Fayette Academy (8-2): Results: Beat Marshall Academy (Miss.), St. Joseph (Miss.). This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 12.

10. Bradford (8-1): Results: Beat Peabody; Lost to Crockett County. This week: Monday at Humboldt; Tuesday vs. Graves County (Ky.). Last week: No. 10.

11. McNairy Central (6-2): Results: Beat JCM, Adamsville. This week: Monday vs. Bolivar; Tuesday vs. Kossuth (MIss.). Last week: Not ranked.

12. Union City (7-3): Results: Beat West Carroll; Lost to Henry County. This week: Tuesday at TCA. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Fayette-Ware (6-4); Scotts Hill (7-3).

On the bubble: Crockett County (7-3); Dresden (6-3); Sacred Heart (7-1); South Fulton (7-3).