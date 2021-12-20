| logout
High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 6
Here are the box scores from Week 6 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Girls
Gibson County Pre-Christmas Tournament
USJ 61, West Carroll 35
|USJ
|17
|15
|14
|15
|—
|61
|W. Carroll
|8
|9
|8
|10
|—
|35
USJ (61) — Ava Barham 24, Powell 6, Spencer 8, Car. Hayes 4, Driver 4, Boykin 5, Jett 4, Golden 2, Cash 3, Cate Hayes 1.
West Carroll (35) — Rader 3, Thompson 4, S. Jones 2, M. Jones 5, Parker 3, Bosley 3, O. Jones 3, Thomas 2, Holmes 3, Norman 7.
3-pointers: U – Powell 2, Spencer 2, Driver, Boykin, Cash; WC – Rader, M. Jones, Parker, Bosely, O. Jones, Holmes, Norman. Records: WC 2-4; U 3-6.