West Tennessee high school basketball district standings for Week 5

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee midway through Week 5 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 5-3 Big Sandy 0-0 3-6 Houston Co. 0-0 2-6 McEwen 0-0 2-7

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 0-0 4-0 Perry Co. 0-0 6-3 Frank Hughes 0-0 2-4 Bruceton 0-0 2-6 Clarksburg 0-0 2-7

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 5-4 Gleason 0-0 4-5 Bradford 0-0 3-5 Greenfield 0-0 1-6 S. Fulton 0-0 1-8

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 6-0 Peabody 0-0 6-2 Lake Co. 0-0 3-1 Halls 0-0 3-6 JCM 0-0 2-7 Humboldt 0-0 1-7

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Waverly 0-0 4-0 Camden 0-0 9-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 6-4 E. Hickman 0-0 3-7 Hickman Co. 0-0 3-7

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Milan 0-0 4-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 6-3 Union City 0-0 5-4 Huntingdon 0-0 3-6 Westview 0-0 1-5

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 7-1 Bolivar 0-0 4-3 Adamsville 0-0 3-5 Riverside 0-0 1-6 Madison 0-0 0-9

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 5-3 Lexington 0-0 5-4 Chester Co. 0-0 3-6 Hardin Co. 0-0 2-3

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 7-0 North Side 0-0 5-1 South Gibson 0-0 6-4 Liberty 0-0 2-5

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 8-0 Dyersburg 0-0 7-2 Crockett Co. 0-0 4-4 Dyer Co. 0-0 3-5

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 4-2 Covington 0-0 5-5 Ripley 0-0 4-5 Haywood 0-0 3-4 Brighton 0-0 3-5

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 7-1 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-2 Jackson Chr. 0-0 4-4 TCA 0-0 3-4 USJ 0-0 2-3 Fayette Aca. 0-0 1-4

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 8-1 Houston Co. 0-0 7-1 McEwen 0-0 5-5 Big Sandy 0-0 2-7

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 0-0 2-2 Perry Co. 0-0 4-5 Clarksburg 0-0 2-7 Bruceton 0-0 1-7 Frank Hughes 0-0 0-6

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Bradford 0-0 8-0 Gleason 0-0 8-1 S. Fulton 0-0 6-3 Dresden 0-0 4-3 Greenfield 0-0 4-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 4-4 Humboldt 0-0 3-6 Lake Co. 0-0 1-5 Middleton 0-0 1-5 Halls 0-0 1-8 Peabody 0-0 0-8

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Hickman Co. 0-0 9-1 E. Hickman 0-0 8-2 Stewart Co. 0-0 8-3 Camden 0-0 6-5 Waverly 0-0 1-3

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 10-0 Westview 0-0 6-0 Union City 0-0 6-3 Huntingdon 0-0 5-4 Milan 0-0 0-5

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 6-2 Bolivar 0-0 3-3 Riverside 0-0 3-4 Adamsville 0-0 3-5 Madison 0-0 0-8

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 4-1 McNairy 0-0 5-2 Lexington 0-0 4-5 Chester Co. 0-0 3-6

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 10-0 South Side 0-0 7-1 Liberty 0-0 0-1 North Side 0-0 0-7

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 6-3 Crockett Co. 0-0 5-3 Obion Co. 0-0 5-3 Dyersburg 0-0 3-6

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 0-0 6-5 Munford 0-0 2-5 Ripley 0-0 2-6 Brighton 0-0 1-5 Haywood 0-0 1-5

Division II-A West