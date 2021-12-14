Robert Earl Mathews

Robert Earl “Bobby” Mathews, 82, of Humboldt, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021.

Bobby, as he was known as in Humboldt, was born on April 20, 1939 in Fruitland, Tenn. to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cassie Mathews.

He was raised in the Fruitland Presbyterian Church and attended Humboldt High School, graduating with the Class of 1957. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a medic with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Mr. Mathews was a well-known announcer for WIRJ radio in Humboldt, WTNE in Trenton and lastly at WHMT 1190, also in Humboldt, all at which he hosted “The Bobby Mathews Show”, playing Top 40 hits or country music and was a radio announcer for Humboldt High School basketball games. Upon his leaving his radio career, he was employed by the State of Tennessee until his retirement in 2001.

He was married for 51 years to the former Mary C. Brasfield, also of Humboldt, where together they attended First Baptist Church.

Mr. Mathews is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and a brother, Hubbard Neal Mathews.

He is survived by six step-children; two sisters, Elaine Dooley of Atoka, Tenn. and Allene Peach of Cookeville, Tenn.; two nieces; two nephews; 17 step-grandchildren; and 24 step-great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service and interment was held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Fruitland on December 13, 2021.

Donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.