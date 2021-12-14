Graveside services for Mr. Richard Lloyd Oliver were held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Philip Jett officiating.

Mr. Oliver, 67, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home after a short battle with cancer.

He was raised in Trenton, Tenn. and graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1972. Mr. Oliver retired from Procter & Gamble after a 30 plus year career.

Mr. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Relma Oliver and Lenora Gertrude Wood Oliver; brother, Ted Baker; and grandson, Tyler Oliver.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Bridges Oliver; sons, Scott Oliver and wife Melanie, and Jason Oliver and wife Jessica; daughter, Julie Oliver; “Paw Paw” and “Bud” to Ashlen Hope, Noah Kyle, Nichole Kylie, Wyatt Lloyd, Nicholette Kaitlyn, and Willow Callaway; great-grandfather to Charlotte Hope, Avalynne Rose, and awaiting arrival of grandson Knox.

Those honoring Mr. Oliver as pallbearers were Scott Oliver, Noah Oliver, Brad Cook, Jason Oliver, Wyatt Oliver and Douglas R. Mays. Honorary pallbearer was Darrel Hill.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.