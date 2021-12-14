Jolly Library Guest

Santa Claus came to town

by Katrina Smith

“You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming town.”

These are the first words in the popular Christmas song, “Santa Claus is coming town.”

Last Wednesday, that is exactly what happened. Santa Claus came to town and stopped at the Humboldt Public Library. While visiting the library, he saw some boys and girls, and even gave them an earful on if they had been good or bad. Santa read the most famous book, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” He captured the listeners’ attention and added his own spin to the story.

“Boys and girls in the midst of the fun, remember Jesus is the reason for the season,” said Santa.

He gave a demonstration using a stiffened rope. Santa said “When you stay on the right path and follow Jesus, you will stay in line like this rope. When you get out of line and not follow Jesus, then you will become limp.”

Just like magic, the stiffened rope was loosely shaking.

“I loved Santa,” said Humboldt Exchange Club President Elna Blankenship. “My favorite part was hearing him tell the children that Jesus was the reason for the season and how Jesus wants us to be good to one another.”

The boys and girls were so excited as they happily surrounded Santa giving him their Christmas wishes. Santa was very happy to see them as well, although he was on another mission that day. Santa was seeking help from the community because he wanted to help make some other wishes come true at the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“This was Santa’s idea to have a toy drive,” said Children’s Librarian Ashley Niven. “He does this to spread even more cheer. I was able to take the donations before the event to the center.”

Niven was also Santa’s little helper. The library is still seeking donations that will be delivered to the Carl Perkins Center.