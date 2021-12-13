Camden, Scotts Hill boys enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 4

If a team by this point of the season has over five wins and less than two losses, it is time to take the team as a serious contender.

This week, three new teams have entered the West Tennessee high school basketball rankings, and all three meet that criteria.

Camden and Scotts Hill boys along with Fayette Academy girls are now in the rankings for the first time this season.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (6-0): Results: Beat ECS. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (6-0): Results: Beat Fayette-Ware, Ripley (Miss.). This week: Tuesday at Sacred Heart; Thursday at Scotts Hill; Saturday at Munford. Last week: No. 3.

3. West Carroll (3-0): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Scotts Hill; Friday at Union City. Last week: No. 2.

4. Obion County (7-0): Results: Beat Munford. This week: Monday at South Fulton; Friday vs. Covington (at Dyersburg); Saturday vs. Raleigh-Egypt (at Dyersburg). Last week: No. 4.

5. Dyersburg (6-2): Results: Beat Gibson County, Halls. This week: Tuesday at Ripley; Friday vs. Kingsbury; Saturday vs. Covington. Last week: No. 8.

6. Fayette-Ware (5-4): Results: Beat Haywood; Lost to Middleton. This week: Tuesday at South Side; Friday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 5.

7. Bolivar (4-3): Results: Did not play. This week: Friday at Fayette-Ware; Saturday vs. Peabody (at Lexington). Last week: No. 6.

8. Peabody (5-2): Results: Beat South Fulton, South Gibson. This week: Tuesday at Bradford; Friday at Greenfield; Saturday vs. Bolivar (at Lexington). Last week: No. 10.

9. North Side (5-1): Results: Beat Ripley, JCM. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 12.

10. Sacred Heart (7-1): Results: Beat Liberty, Carroll Academy; Lost to Milan. This week: Tuesday at Liberty; Thursday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday at Milan. Last week: No. 9.

11. Scotts Hill (7-0): Results: Beat McNairy Central. This week: Tuesday at West Carroll; Thursday vs. Middleton; Friday vs. Chester County. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Camden (7-2): Results: Beat Huntingdon, McEwen. This week: Monday vs. Creek Wood; Tuesday vs. Riverside. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Haywood (2-4); South Gibson (5-4).

On the bubble: McKenzie (5-1); McNairy Central (5-2); Milan (2-1).

Girls

1. Westview (5-0): Results: Beat Dyer County. This week: Tuesday at Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (7-0): Results: Beat Greenfield. This week: Monday vs. Milan; Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (9-0): Results: Beat Dyersburg. This week: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (9-0): Results: Beat Crockett County, Peabody. This week: Tuesday vs. Chester County; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 4.

5. South Side (6-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 5.

6. Gleason (7-1): Results: Beat Big Sandy. This week: Tuesday at Big Sandy; Thursday at Bruceton; Friday vs. Clarksburg. Last week: No. 6.

7. TCA (5-2): Results: Beat Chester County. This week: Friday at Madison. Last week: No. 8.

8. Hardin County (4-1): Results: Beat Central (Ala.), Kossuth (Miss.). This week: Friday at Red Bay (Ala.). Last week: No. 9.

9. Scotts Hill (6-1): Results: Lost to McNairy Central. This week: Tuesday at West Carroll; Thursday vs. Middleton; Friday vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 7.

10. Bradford (7-0): Results: Beat Milan, Halls. This week: Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 11.

11. Fayette-Ware (5-3): Results: Beat Middleton, Haywood. This week: Tuesday at South Side; Friday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 10.

12. Fayette Academy (6-1): Results: Beat Freedom Prep. This week: Does not play. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Greenfield (3-4).

On the bubble: McNairy Central (4-2); Sacred Heart (6-1); South Fulton (5-2); Union City (6-2).