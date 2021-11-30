Tony Windell Black

Funeral services for Mr. Tony Black were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Ben Holt and Chris Smith officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Black, 61, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Medina, Tenn. to the late Ashley Raymond Black and Carolyn Faye Walters Black.

Mr. Black was a longtime employee of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital before retiring and starting his own business, Black’s Maintenance. He was also elected as mayor of Gibson, Tenn. where he served the town and citizens faithfully. He was a member of Medina Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jill Walker Black; sons, Cody Black and wife Courtney, Caleb Black and wife Melissa, Dylan Black and wife Kortney, Ryan Black, Landon Black, Stephan Mendez; brother, Rickey Black and wife Linda; grandchildren, Reese and Hallie Black.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.