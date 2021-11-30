Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Lorene Lynn, 90, were held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Clyde Rose officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Lynn, a homemaker and congregant at the First Assembly of God in Trenton, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Bailey Park Assisted Living Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lynn.

Mrs. Lynn is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Ashburner (Steve); three sons, John Lynn (Tina), Daniel Lynn (Regina) and William Lynn (Janet); 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Ben), Jessica Tate, Ashley Harris, Jacob Lynn, Matthew Lynn, Andrew Lynn, Robert Lynn (Courtney), Christina Lynn, Alyssa Lynn and Adam Lynn (Ariaunna); seven great-grandchildren, Rebecca Keith, Elizabeth Keith, Anakin Harris, Lorelei Lynn, Lydia Lynn, Judah Lynn and soon Samia Lynn; a brother-in-law, James Lynn; nieces and nephews, Mike Mox (Vickie), Linda Monhemius (Irv), Jeannie Hellman (Mark), Terri Lynn, Tim Lynn (Nancy), Debbie Smitz (Tim), Phil Lynn (Joey), Steve Lynn (Jennifer), Mark Lynn (Jasmine) and Kathy Rogers.