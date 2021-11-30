Funeral services for Ms. Jean Williams, 92, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Ms. Williams, an employee of J. Hungerford Smith and faithful member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Humboldt Health and Rehab.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Williams Stewart; a grandson, Hunter Lloyd Trimmer; parents, Homer and Inez Gill; two brothers; and two sisters.

Ms. Williams is survived by a daughter, Tina Trimmer (Danny) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a brother, Kenneth Gill (Brenda) of Humboldt; three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Lewis (Mike), Brian Stewart and Tyler Trimmer (April); seven great-grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Abby Dabbs, Kayla Hardin, Hunter Trimmer, Landon Trimmer, Sully Trimmer and Aniston Trimmer; two great-great-grandchildren, Braylee Hardin and Haislee Hardin; and a special niece, Diane Williams Jordan.