Funeral services for Mr. Charles William “Bill” Mueller, 70, were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Terry Hansen officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Mueller, a member of Central Avenue Christian Church, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at his home.

He was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow and Wood Badge recipient. He dedicated many years of his adult life as a scout master, training the next generation of Eagle Scouts. He earned his BS degree from UT Knoxville and his master’s degree in forestry from Mississippi State, in which his career spanned many years.

Mr. Mueller is survived by his wife, Mary Raines Mueller of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Wendy Vawter Lawson (Richard) of Milan, Tenn.; a son, Charles Howard Mueller (Audry) of Nashville, Tenn.; and nine grandchildren, Asher, Piper, Charis, Toby, Verity, Judah and Abigail Lawson, and Hazel Mae and Charles Hitchens Mueller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Avenue Christian Church, or donate to a cancer research or treatment hospital such as St. Jude.