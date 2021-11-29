Sacred Heart boys, Huntingdon, Scotts Hill girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 2

Two weeks into the 2021-22 season, and there have been plenty of big games already this season.

And for the second straight week these are some big shifts in the boys and girls high school basketball rankings for West Tennessee.

McKenzie and Westview are still playing football with state championship games this weekend, so that has affected the schedule and rankings.

Three new teams entered the rankings as Huntingdon and Scotts Hill are now in the girls basketball rankings, while Sacred Heart is now ranked for the boys.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (3-0): Results: Beat Bolivar. This week: Tuesday at Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Covington. Last week: No. 1.

2. West Carroll (2-0): Beat Humboldt. This week: Friday at Bradford. Last week: No. 2.

3. Middleton (2-0): Results: Beat Jackson Christian, Bolivar. This week: Tuesday at Corinth (Miss.); Friday vs. H.W. Byers (Miss.). Last week: No. 3.

4. Fayette-Ware (3-1): Results: Beat Haywood, Callaway (Miss.). This week: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday at Bolivar. Last week: No. 7.

5. Bolivar (3-2): Beat Chester County; Lost South Side, Middleton. This week: Tuesday vs. Hardin County; Friday vs. Fayette-Ware. Last week: No. 4.

6. Obion County (4-0): Results: Beat Westview. This week: Tuesday vs. South Fulton; Friday at Lake County. Last week: No. 8.

7. South Gibson (3-1): Results: Beat Lexington. This week: Monday vs. Madison; Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 9.

8. Haywood (1-2): Results: Beat Humboldt; Lost to Fayette-Ware. This week: Tuesday vs. Union City. Last week: No. 5.

9. Dyersburg (4-1): Results: Beat Chester County, Franklin County, Wilson Central. This week: Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 11.

10. North Side (3-1): Results: Beat Jackson Christian, JCM. This week: Tuesday at Humboldt; Thursday at Carroll Academy; Friday vs. Munford. Last week: No. 12.

11. Sacred Heart (3-0): Results: Beat Madison. This week: Monday at Lexington; Friday at Madison. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Peabody (1-2): Results: Lost to Bradford. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Saturday vs. Greenfield. Last week: No. 6.

Dropped out: Westview (1-2)

On the bubble: Camden (3-1); McNairy Central (3-1); Scotts Hill (3-0); Union City (3-1).

Girls

1. Westview (3-0): Results: Beat Obion County, Dyersburg. This week: Tuesday vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (4-0): Results: Beat USJ. This week: Monday vs. USJ; Tuesday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (6-0): Results: Beat Greenfield, South Side, Covington. This week: Tuesday at Dresden; Friday at TCA. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (4-0): Results: Beat Lexington. This week: Monday vs. Madison; Tuesday vs. Peabody; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 6.

5. South Side (4-1): Results: Beat Bolivar, TCA; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Tuesday at Fayette-Ware; Friday vs. Covington. Last week: No. 4.

6. TCA (3-1): Results:Beat Union City; Lost to South Side. This week: Tuesday at Greenfield; Friday vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 5.

7. Hardin County (1-0): Results: Beat Adamsville. This week: Tuesday at Bolivar; Friday at Lawrence County. Last week: No. 8.

8. Fayette-Ware (3-1): Results: Beat Troup County (Ga.); Lost to Campbell (Ga.). This week: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday at Bolivar; Saturday at Bartlett. Last week: No. 9.

9. Gleason (4-1): Results: Beat Clarksburg, Bruceton, USJ. This week: Tuesday at Lake County; Saturday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 11.

10. Greenfield (2-2): Results: Beat Covington; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Tuesday vs. TCA; Saturday at Peabody. Last week: No. 7.

11. Scotts Hill (3-0): Results: Beat Big Sandy. This week: Monday vs. Carroll Academy; Tuesday vs. Collinwood; Friday at Clarksburg. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Huntingdon (3-1): Results: Beat Dresden, Camden. This week: Tuesday vs. McKenzie; Friday at Dresden. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Covington (3-3); Dyer County (2-2).

On the bubble: Bradford (3-0); Camden (3-1); Dresden (2-1); Sacred Heart (3-0).