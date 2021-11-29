 Skip to content

High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 3

| |

South Gibson’s Ryland Giles (2) dribbles the ball toward the basket against Jackson Central-Merry.

Here are the box scores from Week 3 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

B0ys

South Gibson 61, Madison 28

Madison 11 5 8 4 28
S. Gibson 12 12 20 17 61

Madison (28) — Bryson 2, Nye 4, Granito 2, Korth 4, Noble 7, Salem 2, Mize 7.

South Gibson (61) — Bryson Robbins 19, Clark 9, Lockett 7, Brantley 8, Melton 5, Giles 6, Clouse 2, Wyatt 3, Dowdy2.

3-pointers: SG – Robbins 4, Giles 2, Melton. Records: SG 4-1; M 0-4.

Girls

South Gibson 67, Madison 11

Madison 2 4 2 3 11
S. Gibson 22 27 13 5 67

Madison (11) — McClanahan 7, Nye 2, Hartsfield 2.

South Gibson (67) — Hallie Allen 22, Seals 6, Reed 8, Baggett 8, Thetford 2, Green 3, Cianciolo 6, Teague 3, Lewis 2, Davidson 2, Flowers 1, Healy 4.

3-pointers: SG – Baggett 2, Allen 6, Cianciolo 2, Teague. Records: SG 5-0; M 0-4.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment