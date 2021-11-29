High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 3

Here are the box scores from Week 3 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

B0ys

South Gibson 61, Madison 28

Madison 11 5 8 4 — 28 S. Gibson 12 12 20 17 — 61

Madison (28) — Bryson 2, Nye 4, Granito 2, Korth 4, Noble 7, Salem 2, Mize 7.

South Gibson (61) — Bryson Robbins 19, Clark 9, Lockett 7, Brantley 8, Melton 5, Giles 6, Clouse 2, Wyatt 3, Dowdy2.

3-pointers: SG – Robbins 4, Giles 2, Melton. Records: SG 4-1; M 0-4.

Girls

South Gibson 67, Madison 11

Madison 2 4 2 3 — 11 S. Gibson 22 27 13 5 — 67

Madison (11) — McClanahan 7, Nye 2, Hartsfield 2.

South Gibson (67) — Hallie Allen 22, Seals 6, Reed 8, Baggett 8, Thetford 2, Green 3, Cianciolo 6, Teague 3, Lewis 2, Davidson 2, Flowers 1, Healy 4.

3-pointers: SG – Baggett 2, Allen 6, Cianciolo 2, Teague. Records: SG 5-0; M 0-4.