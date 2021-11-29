 Skip to content

Gibson County high school basketball games for Nov. 29-Dec. 4

| |

Bradford’s Cameron Oglesby (10) drives the ball into the lane against Peabody.

The high school basketball season enters into Week 3. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Madison at South Gibson

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Crockett County at Milan; Peabody at South Gibson; North Side at Humboldt; Gibson County at Dresden; Bradford at Halls

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Dyersburg; West Carroll at Bradford; Gibson County at TCA

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

2 p.m. — Greenfield at Peabody

6 p.m. — Crockett County at Humboldt

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment