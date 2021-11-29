| logout
Gibson County high school basketball games for Nov. 29-Dec. 4
The high school basketball season enters into Week 3. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Madison at South Gibson
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Crockett County at Milan; Peabody at South Gibson; North Side at Humboldt; Gibson County at Dresden; Bradford at Halls
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Dyersburg; West Carroll at Bradford; Gibson County at TCA
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
2 p.m. — Greenfield at Peabody
6 p.m. — Crockett County at Humboldt