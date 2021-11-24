Box scores for Gibson County basketball teams from Week 2

Here are the box scores from Week 2 of the high school basketball season in Gibson County:

TUESDAY

Boys

West Carroll 89, Humboldt 84

Humboldt 16 23 13 32 — 84 West Carroll 20 25 21 23 — 89

Humboldt (84) — Keaton Johnson 27, Isaiah Agnew 15, Kylan Johnson 12, Stephon Shivers 12, Taylor 2, McCurry 1, Patterson 2, Broyles 3, Wedley 2, Moore 6, Bell 2.

West Carroll (89) — Jalen Anglin 29, JaQuan Adkins 21, Josh Clark 14, Xander Moon 12, Huff 5, Iloff 6, Pigue 2.

3-pointers: H – Ke. Johnson; WC – Adkins 4, Anglin 2, Moon, Iloff 2. Records: WC 2-0; H 0-3.

Bradford 89, Peabody 73

Bradford 24 19 26 20 — 89 Peabody 29 12 16 16 — 73

Bradford (89) — Bryce Arnold 25, Jayden Street 17, Cameron Oglesby 11, Spencer Siddell 14, Cates 5, Sharp 4, Richardson 4, Taylor 9.

Peabody (73) — Jason Hunt 47, Shon Williams 15, Skinner 2, Luten 7, Cliff 2.

3-pointers: B – Street 3, Cates, Oglesby 3, Sharp, Arnold; P – Hunt 4, Luten, Williams 3. Records: B 2-1; P 1-2.

South Gibson 48, Lexington 27

S. Gibson 10 8 14 16 — 48 Lexington 6 5 11 5 — 27

South Gibson (48) — Makell Melton 15, Bryson Robbins 12, Clark 7, Lockett 5, Brantley 4, England 2, Giles 3.

Lexington (27) — Transou 4, Neisler 7, Leslie 1, Gorden 5, Bryant 4, Davis 3.

3-pointers: SG – Robbins 2, Lockett, Giles; L – Davis. Records: SG 3-1; L 2-1.

Gibson County 62, Greenfield 33

Greenfield 8 9 8 8 — 33 Gibson Co. 12 20 20 10 — 62

Greenfield (33) — Barkley Biggs 10, Matt Scates 11, Stone 5, Garner 2, Bowers 1, Archie 4.

Gibson County (62) — AT Elliott 11, Matthew Reynolds 23, Ethan Turner 10, Finch 3, Nolan 4, Leke 4, Lannom 2, Barnes 2, DeBerry 3.

3-pointers: Gr – Stone; GC – Reynolds 5, Elliott, Finch. Records: GC 2-2; G 1-2.

Girls

Bradford 57, Peabody 41

Bradford 14 18 15 10 — 57 Peabody 4 12 12 13 — 41

Bradford (57) — Rebecca Walter 22, Ashlynn Rowell 17, Bratton 5, Johnstone 5, Wood 8.

Peabody (41) — Myricle Johnson 15, A’Nya Ross 10, Skinner 6, Stewart 5, Mo. Cliff 2, Carter 1, Luten 2.

3-pointers: B – Rowell 5, Bratton, Johnston, Wood 2; P – Skinner 2, Johnson 2, Ross 2. Records: B 3-0; P 0-3.

West Carroll 56, Humboldt 21

Humboldt 4 5 6 6 — 21 West Carroll 20 10 10 16 — 56

Humboldt (21) — Wedley 8, Austin 2, Collins 2, Davis 3, Martinez 6,

West Carroll (56) — Erin Norman 11, Rader 3, Thompson 7, S. Jones 7, M. Jones 8, Parker 2, Holmes 3, Winberry 8, Ross 2, Worrell 2, Metcalf 1,

3-pointers: WC – M. Jones, Rader, Holmes, Winberry 2. Records: WC 1-1; H 0-3.

Gibson County 76, Greenfield 39

Greenfield 15 6 8 5 — 39 Gibson Co. 24 22 15 15 — 76

Greenfield (39) — Emma Grace Alford 10, Anna Grace Abernathy 11, Glisson 4, Cooper 3, Allen 3, Bowers 3.

Gibson County (76) — Madison Hart 24, Micah Hart 16, Evyn Cantrell 10, Thompson 6, Kemp 4, Turner 6, Lannom 2, Carroll 6, Carson 2.

3-pointers: Gr – Cooper, Bowers; GC – Mi. Hart, Cantrell, Carroll 2. Records: GC 4-0; Gr 1-2.

South Gibson 57, Lexington 33

S. Gibson 16 10 12 14 — 57 Lexington 3 16 6 8 — 76

South Gibson (57) — Faith Reed 19, Hallie Allen 12, Ellie Thetford 10, Seals 6, Baggett 6, Green 4.

Lexington (33) — Sarah Simmons 14, Holland 7, Butler 1, Waldrep 4, Simons 1, Belew 2, Yarbro 4.

3-pointers: SG – Allen 2; L – Simmons 3. Records: SG 4-0; L 1-2.