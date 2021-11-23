Funeral services for Mr. Pete Wall were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Jake Fry officiating. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery in Crockett County. Visitation was held from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Wall, 94, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bailey Park Nursing Home in Humboldt.

He was born in Gibson County, Tenn. to the late C.H. Wall and Gladys Swofford Wall.

Mr. Wall worked many years as a truck driver and later in car sales. He was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 78 in Humboldt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Opal D. Cotham Wall; siblings, Jimmy Wall, Albert “Doc” Wall, Harry “Gene” Wall, Wallace Wall, Sammy Wall, Lucille Yearwood, Sarah Gibson, Ann Wharton, Cecil Wall and Susie Artillo Wall.

Mr. Wall is survived by his sister, Sandra Nicholas and husband Lou; brothers, Lanny Wall, and David Wall and wife Sheila; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 1137 Salem Road, Gadsden, TN 38337 or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1101 N. 22nd Avenue, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.