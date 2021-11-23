Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Blurton Dennison, 87, were held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Church at Sugar Creek with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Mrs. Dennison passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her residence in Germantown, Tenn.

She was a member of the Church at Sugar Creek, a former secretary for the church, a member of the church WMU, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, a retired bookkeeper for Blurton Construction Company, and a volunteer at Humboldt General Hospital.

Mrs. Dennison was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Blurton; her second husband, Curtis Dennison; her father, Leonard Spellings; her mother, Sally Mae Stillman; and three siblings, Jake Spellings, Betty Summar and Linda Kay Horack.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Blurton Long of Germantown, Tenn.; a grandson, Cory Long of Cordova, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Mason Long of Piperton, Tenn. and Brynlee Long of Ohio.