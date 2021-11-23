Around the Corner

Christmas plans slated for Humboldt

by Danny Wade

The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce has been working hard making plans for an exciting Christmas season this year. Movies, shopping, contests and other such events are sure to make Humboldt a holly jolly place to be.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love, Events Coordinator Beth Cullpepper and Administrative Assistant Sydney Lopiccolo have a calendar full of fun Christmas events planned for December. Whether you are a kid or a kid at heart, there will be something to enjoy this Christmas season.

This year, Christmas kicks off on Thursday, December 2 with businesses all over town hosting open houses with sales, bargains and lots of Christmas cheer. Several businesses have plans for this city-wide open house from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The chamber will have registration boxes at each location where a lucky winner at each location will win $50 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used just like cash at dozens of businesses that are members of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

In downtown Humboldt on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., will be the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Main Street will be closed off from Central Ave. to 14th Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. for the occasion. There will be a hot chocolate bar to help take the chill away that night.

Then on Saturday, December 4, Humboldt Plaza 3 will offer six showings of “The Grinch”. Show times are 10 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for the early showings, and at 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. that afternoon. These movie showings are free but you must reserve your tickets in advance. There are a limited number of tickets available so make your reservations today. Contact the chamber or visit their Facebook page to reserve tickets.

Also at the movie theater that day will be special guests and a photo booth with a Christmas background for movie-goers to take their own holiday pictures.

Concessions will be available to purchase, after all, everyone enjoys popcorn, candy and all the theater snacks as they watch the movie.

Back again this year will be Berry the Chamber Elf. For the fourth year in a row, Berry will make his way around town and make a retail business his temporary home for a couple or three days. While there, visitors to that store who discover his whereabouts can comment on the Chamber’s social media page with his location. Those who correctly identify the location on Facebook will have their names put in for a drawing and the winner will receive Chamber Bucks.

Each location where Berry takes up residency will have a winner. Love said Berry will be moved two or three times a week.

Also taking up residency at retail outlets will be Christmas ornaments. There will be 10 ornaments hidden in plain view around town. Culpepper said if you find it, the ornament is yours. Then you can bring it by the chamber office and receive Chamber Bucks too.

The final Christmas themed event, technically is not an event at all. The chamber will have an online holiday gift guide. Local businesses will have specials, discounts and other promotions with items in their Humboldt stores. The holiday gift guide can be found on the chamber’s website humboldtchamber.com/gift or on their social media pages. This guide will be open through Christmas.

With so much going on, there is plenty of fun to be had in Humboldt this Christmas season. Love, Culpepper and Lopiccolo have put a lot of time and effort in making all of Humboldt a destination for your holiday shopping and entertainment. Whether it’s shopping, watching a movie, lighting a Christmas tree, dining out or just visiting with friends, Humboldt May-Berry well be your home for Christmas.