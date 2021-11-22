Haywood stays No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after quarterfinals

The No. 1 team in West Tennessee was given a scare on Friday night in the Class 4A quarterfinals when South Gibson led the Tomcats until late in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime.

Three West Tennessee teams are still unbeaten on the season entering the semifinals with Dyersburg (3A), Haywood (4A) and McKenzie (1A).

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 14:

1. Haywood (13-0). Result: Beat South Gibson 35-28 (OT). This week: at Tullahoma. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (13-0). Result: Beat Fayetteville 14-8. This week: vs. Peabody. Last week: No. 2.

3. Dyersburg (12-0). Result: Beat Covington 21-20 (OT). This week: at East Nashville. Last week: No. 3.

4. Westview (12-1). Result: Beat MAHS 16-0. This week: at Riverside. Last week: No. 4.

5. Peabody (11-1). Result: Beat Lake County 40-18. This week: at McKenzie. Last week: No. 5.

6. Riverside (12-1). Result: Beat Forrest 15-10. This week: vs. Westview. Last week: No. 6.

7. Hardin County (10-1). Result: Lost to Pearl-Cohn in 4A second round. Season complete. Last week: No. 7.

8. South Gibson (9-4). Result: Lost to Haywood 35-28 (OT). This week: at Haywood. Last week: No. 10.

9. USJ (9-3). Result: Lost to DCA 42-14. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 8.

10. Covington (9-3). Result: Lost to Dyersburg 21-20 (OT). This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 9.

11. Huntingdon (9-3). Result: Lost to MAHS in 2A second round. Season complete. Last week: No. 11.

12. Jackson Christian (8-3). Result: Lost to Nashville Christian in D2-A quarterfinals. Season complete. Last week: No. 12.