Gibson County high school athletic events for Nov. 22-27
The high school basketball season enters into Week 2, and Peabody is playing in the state semifinals in football.
Here is your full high school athletics schedule for the Gibson County area:
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Lexington; Humboldt at West Carroll; Bradford at Peabody; Greenfield at Gibson County
FRIDAY
High School Football
Division I State Playoffs, Class 1A Semifinals, Peabody at McKenzie
High School Basketball
Gibson County Point Guard Classic, USJ vs. Gleason (G), 12:30 p.m.; Covington vs. Greenfield (G), 2 p.m.; Lexington vs. Sikeston (Mo.) (G), 3:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Lexington (B), 5 p.m.; Gibson County vs. South Side (G), 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Haywood at Humboldt
Gibson County Point Guard Classic, Munford vs. Union City (G), 2 p.m.; South Side vs. TCA (G), 3:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Covington (G), 5 p.m.; Dyer County vs. USJ (G), 6:30 p.m.