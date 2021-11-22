Gibson County high school athletic events for Nov. 22-27

The high school basketball season enters into Week 2, and Peabody is playing in the state semifinals in football.

Here is your full high school athletics schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Lexington; Humboldt at West Carroll; Bradford at Peabody; Greenfield at Gibson County

FRIDAY

High School Football

Division I State Playoffs, Class 1A Semifinals, Peabody at McKenzie

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Classic, USJ vs. Gleason (G), 12:30 p.m.; Covington vs. Greenfield (G), 2 p.m.; Lexington vs. Sikeston (Mo.) (G), 3:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Lexington (B), 5 p.m.; Gibson County vs. South Side (G), 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Haywood at Humboldt

Gibson County Point Guard Classic, Munford vs. Union City (G), 2 p.m.; South Side vs. TCA (G), 3:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Covington (G), 5 p.m.; Dyer County vs. USJ (G), 6:30 p.m.