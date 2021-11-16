Box scores for Gibson County Hall of Champions games
The first week of the high school basketball season is this week as Hall of Champions games are happening all over Gibson County.
Here are the updated box scores:
MONDAY
Boys
Lexington 80, Humboldt 63
|Humboldt
|18
|16
|17
|12
|—
|63
|Lexington
|22
|21
|21
|22
|—
|80
Humboldt (63) — Jeffrey Patterson 10, Isaiah Agnew 21, Stephon Shivers 13, McCurry 6, Broyles 2, Allen 2, Johnson 3, Moore 4, Bell 2.
Lexington (80) — Rodarius Transor 20, Tanner Neisler 20, Devin Bryant 14, Davis 2, Wilkinson 7, Leslie 5, Gordon 4, Hurley 6, Valle 2.
3-pointers: H – Agnew; L – Transor, Neisler, Wilkinson 2, Hurley. Records: L 1-0; H 0-1.
Gibson County 76, South Fulton 45
|S. Fulton
|8
|5
|12
|20
|—
|45
|Gibson Co.
|20
|22
|7
|27
|—
|76
South Fulton (45) — Conner Allen 16, Brady McFarland 11, Hannon 6, Alexander 5, Cirkles 5, Ruddle 2.
Gibson County (76) — AT Elliott 11, Matthew Reynolds 16, Ethan Turner 12, Rylan Finch 12, Nolan 5, Lannom 7, Bradberry 1, Deberry 8.
3-pointers: SF – Allen 2, Alexander; GC – Elliott 2, Nolan, Reynolds 2, Finch 2. Records: GC 1-0; SF 0-1.
Bradford 77, Bruceton 39
|Bruceton
|8
|18
|5
|8
|—
|39
|Bradford
|24
|24
|21
|8
|—
|77
Bruceton (39) — Hollingsworth 3, Haskins 5, Crocker 4, Lowe 3, Vacker 3, Jones 2, Humphrey 2, Glover 2, Santiago 4, Dean 3, Guthrie 2, Craig 6.
Bradford (77) — Casen Sharp 18, J. Street 9, Ca. Cates 6, Co. Cates 5, Ogelsby 9, Allen 2, Richardson 3, Arnold 3, E. Street 2, Taylor 5, Siddell 7, Curran 8.
3-pointers: Bru – Hollingsworth, Haskins, Vacker, Dean; Bra – J. Street 3, Co. Cates, Ogelsby, Sharp 4, Richardson, Arnold, Curran 2. Records: Bra 1-0; Bru 0-1.
Union City 89, Peabody 69
|Union City
|28
|14
|23
|24
|—
|89
|Peabody
|13
|19
|22
|15
|—
|69
Union City (89) — Malaki Brooks 42, DJ Robinson 11, Ben Kail 10, Davis 6, Tally 6, Smothers 2, Louis 2, Chism 2, Monroe 8.
Peabody (69) — Jason Hunt 45, Gentry 9, Luten 3, Williams 8, McFields 1, Cliff 2.
3-pointers: UC – Brooks 3, Robinson, Kail 2, Monroe 2 ; P – Hunt 3, Gentry 2, Williams 2. Records: UC 1-0; P 0-1.
Girls
Lexington 58, Humboldt 30
|Lexington
|19
|15
|14
|10
|—
|58
|Humboldt
|5
|7
|11
|7
|—
|30
Lexington (58) — Sarah Simmons 13, Jayden Yarbro 16, Holland 6, Haynes 3, Butler 3, McDonald 2, Waldrop 3, Simons 2, Belew 6, Hollingsworth 2.
Humboldt (30) — Tamira Patterson 11, Kamiyah Davis 12, Wedley 4, Austin 3.
3-pointers: L – Holland, Simmons, Yarbro; H – Wedley. Records: L 1-0; H 0-1.
Gibson County 77, South Fulton 31
|S. Fulton
|7
|9
|6
|9
|—
|31
|Gibson Co.
|32
|19
|23
|3
|—
|77
South Fulton (31) — An. Gore 5, Au. Gore 2, Hodges 4, McFarland 6, Gray 8, Barclay 5, Wallace 1.
Gibson County (77) — Madison Hart 25, Ayden Carroll 15, Goad 3, Mi. Hart 9, Cantrell 7, Kemp 2, McVay 6, Turner 4, Carson 6.
3-pointers: SF – Barclay, An. Gore; GC – Goad, Mi. Hart, Ma. Hart 2, Carroll 5, Carson 2. Records: GC 1-0; SF 0-1.
Bradford 65, Bruceton 22
|Bruceton
|3
|6
|7
|6
|—
|22
|Bradford
|22
|21
|20
|2
|—
|65
Bruceton (22) — Williams 2, Garrison 8, Woodley 2, Burton 3, Ivey 4, Manness 3.
Bradford (65) — Rebecca Walter 18, Sarniah Thomas 17, Bane 8, Rowell 9, Bratton 4, Wood 9.
3-pointers: Bru – Garrison 2, Burton; Bra – Bane, Rowell 3, Bratton, Wood. Records: Bra 1-0; Bru 0-1.
Union City 59, Peabody 41
|Union City
|18
|15
|15
|11
|—
|59
|Peabody
|5
|12
|7
|17
|—
|41
Union City (59) — Amari Bonds 26, Khia German 10, S. Theobald 9, M. Theobald 3, Moss 5, Shaw 2, Cox 4.
Peabody (41) — Myricle Johnson 11, Jamyiah Carter 10, Stewart 2, Ma. Cliff 1, Mo. Cliff 5, Ross 4, Skinner 4, Luten 1, Wofford 2, R. Cliff 1.
3-pointers: UC – Bonds 3, S. Theobald, Moss; TP – Skinner. Records: UC 1-0; P 0-1.