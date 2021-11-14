High school basketball, football schedule for Gibson County schools for Nov. 15-20

Football teams have reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, and basketball kicks off this week with Hall of Champions games. Here is the schedule for high school athletic events across Gibson County this week:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Union City at Peabody; Lexington at Humboldt; South Fulton at Gibson County; Bruceton at Bradford

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at JCM; Henry County at Peabody (girls); Bradford at Jackson Christian

7:15 p.m. — Westview at Peabody (boys)

FRIDAY

High School Football

Division I State Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Lake County at Peabody; South Gibson at Haywood

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

1 p.m. — Humboldt at Sacred Heart

6 p.m. — West Carroll at Gibson County

Gleason Hall of Champions Playday, at Gleason, South Gibson vs. Obion County (G), 11:30 a.m.; South Gibson vs. Obion County (B), 1 p.m.; South Gibson vs. USJ (G), 2:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Camden (B), 2:30 p.m.; South Gibson vs. USJ (B), 4 p.m.; at McKenzie, Gibson County vs. Henry County (G), 10 a.m.