Dyersburg jumps up to No. 3 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after 2nd round

The second round of the playoffs brought elimination to a large number of West Tennessee teams.

Only the best teams in the area are still alive.

More teams will see an exit in the quarterfinals as teams continue to trek toward Chattanooga in the first weekend of December.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 13:

1. Haywood (12-0). Result: Beat Melrose 50-12. This week: vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (12-0). Result: Beat Cornersville 28-0. This week: at Fayetteville. Last week: No. 2.

3. Dyersburg (11-0). Result: Beat Millington 49-20. This week: vs. Covington. Last week: No. 4.

4. Westview (11-1). Result: Beat Fairley 47-12. This week: vs. MAHS. Last week: No. 5.

5. Peabody (10-1). Result: Beat West Carroll 28-0. This week: vs. Lake County. Last week: No. 7.

6. Riverside (11-1). Result: Beat Summertown 35-7. This week: at Forrest. Last week: No. 8.

7. Hardin County (10-1). Result: Lost to Pearl-Cohn 31-21. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 3.

8. USJ (9-2). Result: Beat King’s Academy 49-0. This week: vs. DCA. Last week: No. 9.

9. Covington (9-2). Result: Beat Ripley 35-0. This week: at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 10.

10. South Gibson (9-3). Result: North Side 42-13. This week: at Haywood. Last week: No. 12.

11. Huntingdon (9-3). Result: Lost to MAHS 8-7. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 6.

12. Jackson Christian (8-3). Result: Lost to Nashville Christian 35-14. This week: Season complete. Last week: No. 11.