Second round roundup: South Gibson, Peabody advance to state quarterfinals

Gibson County will have two teams playing in the state quarterfinals as South Gibson and Peabody advanced with wins in the second round on Friday night.

South Gibson beat North Side 42-13 in the Class 4A second round, while Peabody beat West Carroll 48-0 in the Class 1A first round.

South Gibson 42, North Side 13

The Hornets avenged one of their three regular season losses by putting Region 7-4A rival North Side away midway through the game.

South Gibson (9-3) will travel to Region 7-4A champion Haywood in the state quarterfinals.

The score was 7-0 until the 5:31 point of the first half with Ross Crenshaw returned a North Side fumble 30 yards for a touchdown, and the Hornets scored again with 2.6 seconds remaining on a 17-yard run by Crenshaw.

South Gibson onsided the second-half kickoff and scored on a one-yard run by Nash Stidham for the 28-0 lead with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter.

This is the first time in program history that the Hornets have won two playoffs games in the same season.

Peabody 48, West Carroll 0

For the second time in three weeks, Peabody played the War Eagles. And for the second time, the Golden Tide’s defense shut West Carroll out.

Peabody (10-1) will host Region 7-1A foe Lake County in the state quarterfinals on Friday.

Peabody’s defense held West Carroll to zero yards rushing.

Peabody’s offense had 422 yard led by Class 1A Mr. Football semifinalist Khalik Ganaway with 135 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Sam Driggers passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-5 passing.

Lake County 32, Humboldt 18

Teddy Pettigrew’s first season in charge of the Vikings comes to a close in the Class 1A second round. It was Humboldt’s first trip to the second round since 2016.

Humboldt was within eight points (26-18) late in the fourth quarter before Lake County scored to put the game away.