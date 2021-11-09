Sven Kyper died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and fur babies on November 5, 2021. He had over 20-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Kyper was born to Mildred (Leander) and Robert Kyper on March 31, 1946 in ULM, Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Robert Kyper; and step-grandchild, Ryan Kuykendall.

Mr. Kyper was a native of New Britton, Conn. Upon graduation, he received his degree of Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. He shared his knowledge at several major companies, Monsanto, GE, Stanley and Emerson.

He served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Kyper is survived by his wife, Marie Kyper of Humbold, Tenn.; a daughter, Kelly Kyper of Tucson, Ariz.; a son, Eric (Angie) Kyper of Lynchburg, Va.; a granddaughter, Kora Kyper of Tucson.

He will also be missed by his step-children, Angie (Tommy) Todd of Jackson, Tenn. and Chris Kuykendall of Humboldt; four step-grandchildren, Tyler Todd and Dylan Todd of Jackson, and Evan Kuykendall of Bells, Tenn.

He enjoyed spending a lot of time with his wife’s sister, Becky (Jeff) Walters of Humboldt.

The family will hold a ceremony of life at a later date.