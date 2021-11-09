Rebecca “Becky” Jane Arnold

Memorial services for Mrs. Becky Arnold will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina with Bro. Terry Hansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Arnold, 82, passed away November 8, 2021 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

She was born in Humboldt to the late Frank and Carolyn Greene Lewis. Mrs. Arnold was retired from the Tennessee State Veterans Home after 26 years of service and was a longtime member of Central Avenue Christian Church in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Billy” Arnold; son, Jimmy Arnold; daughter, Doty Moore; sisters, Mary Helen and Ann Glover; and niece, Amy Warren.

Mrs. Arnold is survived by her grandchildren, Emily Arnold and Brian Moore Jr.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Arnold, Brian Keith Moore III and Savannah Paige Moore.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.