Matthew Thomas Lytle, 38, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Jackson, Tenn.

He was born on July 29, 1983 in Humboldt, Tenn. to Tommy Lytle (Sandy) of Jackson and the late Susan Lynn Lytle of Humboldt.

Mr. Lytle is survived by two daughters, Olivia Grace Lytle of Huntingdon, Tenn. and Neveah Angel-Lynn Lytle of Kissimmee, Fla.; grandmother, Hazel Moss of Fruitland, Tenn.; two sisters, Michelle Lytle of Milan, Tenn. and Pam Lytle of Medina, Tenn.; one brother, Jerry Lytle of Milan; and two step-sisters, Ashley McCaine (Ted) of Medina and Lindsey Dover (Jacob) of Gibson, Tenn.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

A memorial visitation to celebrate the life of Mr. Lytle will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Medina Funeral Home.