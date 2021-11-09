Funeral services for Mr. Howard Ray Dunn Jr., 52, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, November 6 from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Dunn passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home.

He was a welder at Tower Automotive, ARJ and Dana Corporation and enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting.

Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his father, Howard Ray Dunn Sr.; and a son, Cody Ray Dunn.

He is survived by his mother, Reba Joyce Smith and husband Robert of Milan, Tenn.; a sister, Leigh Ann Stringfellow and husband Stephen; two step-sisters, Suzanne Bobo of New York and Dina Tomzack and husband Tony of Powder Springs, Ga.; a step-brother, Robby Smith of Clearwater, Fla.; a nephew, Drew Phillips; great-nephew, Phoenix Phillips; great-niece, Zoey Phillips; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.