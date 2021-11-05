First-round roundup: Humboldt scored 23 points in 2nd half to win

After being tied 8-8 at halftime, Humboldt scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat previously undefeated Middle College 31-8 in the Class 1A playoffs.

Humboldt (4-6) will travel to Lake County for the second round of the playoffs.

Peabody 41, MASE 0

The Golden Tide scored 35 points in the first quarter to easily win in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Peabody (9-1) will host Region 7-1A foe West Carroll in the second round of the playoffs.

Jason Baskerville scored on a 28-yard fumble recovery, Khalik Ganaway scored on a 24-yard run, Sam Driggers completed a 33-yard pass to Derek Kee, Khalik Ganaway scored on a 16-yard run and Driggers completed a 29-yard pass to DeMarkus Kee as Peabody led 35-0 after one quarter.

Peabody’s defense held MASE to zero yards rushing on 15 attempts and 33 total yards.

South Gibson 28, Ridgeway 25

Holding a three-point lead, South Gibson’s defense had to make two stops in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets hold on for victory.

A Ridgeway touchdown with 10:28 remaining cut South Gibson’s lead to 28-25.

South Gibson (8-3) will host North Side in the second round of the playoffs.

The Hornets drove to the Ridgeway 38-yard line and went for it on fourth down, coming up an inch short. But South Gibson forced the Roadrunners to punt on their next possession.

South Gibson again drove to the Ridgeway 44-yard line and went for it on 4th-and-2 and came up one inch short.

A South Gibson sack on 2nd-and-10 helped force Ridgeway to go for it on 4th-and-20 and throw an incomplete pass for the South Gibson win.

West Carroll 43, Booker T. Washington 24

The War Eagles will get a rematch with Peabody for the second time in three weeks after pulling away from the Warriors.

West Carroll (8-3) will travel to Peabody in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

The War Eagles scored three touchdowns in each half of the game as they led 21-8 at halftime.

Melrose 32, Milan 28

After holding a 21-8 lead halftime, Melrose held the Bulldogs to seven points in the second half.

Milan ends the season at 4-6.

Milan held the lead through most of the first half, but Melrose scored first in the third quarter to cut Milan’s lead to 21-16. And then Melrose scored again with 48 seconds left in the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead.

But a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Sullivan to Kam Tharpe on fourth-and-long put the Bulldogs up 27-24.

Melrose had an answer with 3:07 remaining to take the lead back 32-28. Milan couldn’t score on its final possession.

Melrose (6-5) advances to play Haywood in the second round.