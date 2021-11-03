Haywood holds onto No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after regular season

All 12 teams in the West Tennessee rankings closed out the regular season with a win on Friday, but now the teams prepare to open the playoffs this week, except for University School of Jackson, who has a bye.

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 11:

1. Haywood (10-0). Result: Beat Obion County 48-12. This week: vs. Wooddale. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (10-0). Result: Beat McEwen 42-6. This week: vs. Moore County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Hardin County (9-0). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Marshall County. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyersburg (9-0). Result: Beat Ripley 50-0. This week: vs. Sheffield. Last week: No. 4.

5. Westview (9-1). Result: Beat Houston County 62-0. This week: vs. Freedom Prep. Last week: No. 5.

6. Huntingdon (8-2). Result: Beat Union City 48-14. This week: vs. Mitchell. Last week: No. 6.

7. Peabody (8-1). Result: Beat West Carroll 48-0. This week: vs.MASE. Last week: No. 7.

8. Riverside (9-1). Result: Beat Lewis County 42-13. This week: vs. Loretto. Last week: No. 8.

9. USJ (8-2). Result: Beat Harding Academy 42-6. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 9.

10. Covington (7-2). Result: Beat Bolton 55-6. This week: vs. Raleigh-Egypt. Last week: No. 10.

11. Jackson Christian (7-2). Result: Beat Fayette Academy 48-7. This week: vs. FACS. Last week: No. 11.

12. South Gibson (7-3). Result: Beat Crockett County 45-28. This week: vs. Ridgeway. Last week: No. 12.

On the Bubble: Dresden (7-3); Union City (7-3); West Carroll (7-3).