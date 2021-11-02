Funeral services for Mya Marie Hickman, 16, were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the chapel of Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo, Tenn. with Bro. Donald Scott officiating.

Miss Hickman passed away, Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born on April 18, 2005 to Shane Hickman and April Bell Hickman.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Anthony Lee Bell; maternal great-grandparents, Jesse Lee Bell and Marie Bell; and paternal great-grandparents, William and Margaret Hickman, and Mose and Elizabeth Rogers.

Miss Hickman is survived by her parents; brother, Tristan Bell (Susan Eidson) and Braden “J.B.” Hickman; sister, Chloe Hickman; aunts, Heather Mosely (Shawn) and Ashley Lemus (Bernardo); uncles, Isaac Bell, Anthony Bell II (Tracy) and Danny Hickman (Tanya); maternal grandmother, Janet Cox; paternal grandparents, Steve and Joyce Hickman; and many loving cousins.

Visitation for family and friends was Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12 noon until the service begins at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.