TSSAA high school football 2021 first round matchups

With the conclusion of Week 11 action on Friday, the TSSAA set playoff brackets for high school football in all classifications.

Here are the matchups for West Tennessee teams:

Class 1A

Gleason (6-4) at Fayetteville (9-1)

Eagleville (4-5) at Dresden (7-3)

McEwen (7-3) at Cornersville (8-2)

Moore Co. (4-6) at McKenzie (10-0)

MASE (3-5) at Peabody (8-1)

West Carroll (7-3) at Booker T. Washington (4-4)

Bluff City (2-4) at Lake Co. (5-3)

Humboldt (3-6) at Middle College (8-0)

Class 2A

Adamsville (4-6) at Forrest (7-3)

Loretto (4-6) at Riverside (9-1)

Freedom Prep (6-4) at Westview (9-1)

Union City (7-3) at Fairley (8-2)

Mitchell (8-2) at Huntingdon (8-2)

Camden (3-6) at MAHS (9-1)

Class 3A

Sheffield (4-6) at Dyersburg (9-0)

Millington (5-4) at Trezevant (6-3)

Raleigh Egypt (5-4) at Covington (7-2)

Ripley (4-6) at Memphis East (6-4)

Class 4A

Chester County (5-5) at Tullahoma (10-0)

Montgomery Central (8-2) at South Side (5-5)

Lexington (5-5) at Pear-Cohn (9-1)

Marshall County (7-3) at Hardin County (9-0)

Wooddale (5-3) at Haywood (10-0)

Milan (4-5) at Melrose (5-5)

Ridgeway (5-5) at South Gibson (7-3)

North Side (5-5) at Kirby (7-3)

Class 5A

Dyer County (6-3) at Henry County (5-5)

Division II-A

USJ (8-2) has a bye

Trinity Christian (3-6) at Columbia Academy (3-6)

FACS (4-6) at Jackson Christian (8-2)