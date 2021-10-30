TSSAA high school football 2021 first round matchups
With the conclusion of Week 11 action on Friday, the TSSAA set playoff brackets for high school football in all classifications.
Here are the matchups for West Tennessee teams:
Class 1A
Gleason (6-4) at Fayetteville (9-1)
Eagleville (4-5) at Dresden (7-3)
McEwen (7-3) at Cornersville (8-2)
Moore Co. (4-6) at McKenzie (10-0)
MASE (3-5) at Peabody (8-1)
West Carroll (7-3) at Booker T. Washington (4-4)
Bluff City (2-4) at Lake Co. (5-3)
Humboldt (3-6) at Middle College (8-0)
Class 2A
Adamsville (4-6) at Forrest (7-3)
Loretto (4-6) at Riverside (9-1)
Freedom Prep (6-4) at Westview (9-1)
Union City (7-3) at Fairley (8-2)
Mitchell (8-2) at Huntingdon (8-2)
Camden (3-6) at MAHS (9-1)
Class 3A
Sheffield (4-6) at Dyersburg (9-0)
Millington (5-4) at Trezevant (6-3)
Raleigh Egypt (5-4) at Covington (7-2)
Ripley (4-6) at Memphis East (6-4)
Class 4A
Chester County (5-5) at Tullahoma (10-0)
Montgomery Central (8-2) at South Side (5-5)
Lexington (5-5) at Pear-Cohn (9-1)
Marshall County (7-3) at Hardin County (9-0)
Wooddale (5-3) at Haywood (10-0)
Milan (4-5) at Melrose (5-5)
Ridgeway (5-5) at South Gibson (7-3)
North Side (5-5) at Kirby (7-3)
Class 5A
Dyer County (6-3) at Henry County (5-5)
Division II-A
USJ (8-2) has a bye
Trinity Christian (3-6) at Columbia Academy (3-6)
FACS (4-6) at Jackson Christian (8-2)