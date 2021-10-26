West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 10

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is tackled after a run against Huntingdon during Week 10 football during the 2021 season.
10 weeks of the 2021 high school football season are in the books. Here are the updated region standings heading into Week 11’s action:
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|5-0
|9-0
|Dresden
|4-1
|6-3
|McEwen
|4-1
|7-2
|Gleason
|2-3
|5-4
|S. Fulton
|2-3
|4-5
|Perry Co.
|1-4
|2-7
|Bruceton
|0-3
|0-7
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Peabody
|4-0
|7-1
|Lake Co.
|3-1
|4-3
|West Carroll
|3-1
|7-2
|Humboldt
|1-3
|2-6
|Greenfield
|1-3
|3-6
|Halls
|0-4
|1-8
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Riverside
|4-0
|8-1
|Lewis Co.
|4-0
|7-2
|E. Hickman
|2-2
|6-2
|Adamsville
|1-3
|3-6
|Scotts Hill
|1-3
|3-6
|Hickman Co.
|0-4
|4-5
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Westview
|4-0
|8-1
|Huntingdon
|3-1
|7-2
|Union City
|3-1
|7-2
|Camden
|1-2
|2-6
|Gibson Co.
|1-3
|2-5
|Houston Co.
|0-4
|0-9
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|4-0
|8-0
|Covington
|3-1
|6-2
|Millington
|2-1
|4-4
|Ripley
|2-2
|4-5
|Bolivar
|1-3
|2-6
|Bolton
|0-3
|3-5
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|5-0
|9-0
|Lexington
|3-1
|5-4
|South Side
|3-1
|4-5
|Chester Co.
|1-3
|4-5
|McNairy
|1-4
|1-9
|Liberty
|0-4
|1-7
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Haywood
|4-0
|9-0
|North Side
|3-1
|5-4
|S. Gibson
|2-2
|6-3
|Milan
|2-2
|3-5
|Obion Co.
|1-3
|4-5
|Crockett Co.
|0-4
|1-8
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|USJ
|5-0
|7-2
|Jackson Chr.
|4-1
|7-2
|Tipton-Rose,
|3-2
|5-3
|TCA
|2-2
|2-6
|FACS
|2-3
|4-5
|Fayette Aca.
|2-3
|2-7
|Harding Aca.
|0-2
|2-3