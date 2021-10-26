Kerry Elaine Robinson Pledge, beloved mother, wife, sister and friend, passed from this life on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Pledge was a licensed cosmetologist, former childcare worker at Northside Daycare and West Jackson Baptist Church, and most recently, paraprofessional for Jackson Madison County Schools.

She was the daughter of Carl E. Robinson and Nancy McCoy Robinson. She was born on September 18, 1969 in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Mrs. Pledge attended Humboldt City Schools and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1987, as well as from Arnold’s Beauty College, Milan, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Nancy Robinson of Humboldt, Tenn.,

Mrs. Pledge was preceded in death by her husband, is s Timothy K. Pledge of Jackson, Tenn.; is survived by one son, Carson Lane Pledge of Jackson; two sisters, Carla Reynolds (husband Dale) of Humboldt and Cynthia Green of Gadsden, Tenn.; seven nieces and nephews; and many beloved grand-nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation and funeral services were held for Mrs. Pledge at Crossroads Assembly of God Church on October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joel Pledge officiating.