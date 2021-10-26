Entering the final week of the season, here are the playoff possibilities

Final week of the season. Everybody is playing a region game, so multiple games this week will have a bearing on region seeding heading into the playoffs.

So here are the updated playoff possibilities for Region 7-1A, Region 7-2A and Region 7-4A, which all contain Gibson County teams. And also the Region 8s that those four teams will match up with next week in the first round of the playoffs.

Region 7-1A

If Peabody beats West Carroll, Peabody is No. 1, Lake County is No. 2 and West Carroll is No. 3.

If West Carroll beats Peabody, West Carroll is No. 1, Peabody is No. 2 and Lake County is No. 3.

For the No. 4 seed …

If Humboldt beats Halls, the Vikings are No. 4.

If Halls beats Humboldt and Lake County beats Greenfield, the Vikings are No. 4.

If Halls beats Humboldt and Greenfield beats Lake County, Greenfield is No. 4.

Region 8-1A

Middle College is No. 1.

Booker T. Washington is No. 2.

If Bluff City beats Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE), Bluff City is No. 3 and MASE is No. 4.

If MASE beats Bluff City, MASE is No. 3 and Westwood is No. 4. Unless, Middleton beats Middle College and Booker T. Washington beats Westwood, then Middleton is No. 4. **This is updated from what ran in Tuesday’s print edition.**

Region 7-2A

Westview is No. 1.

The winner of Huntingdon-Union City is No. 2, and the loser is No. 3.

The winner of Gibson County-Camden is No. 4.

Region 8-2A

The winner of Fairley-Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (MAHS) is No. 1. The loser is No. 2.

Mitchaell is No. 3. **This updated with Mitchell’s win over Manassas.**

The winner of the Oakhaven-Freedom Prep game on Thursday will be No. 4.

Region 7-4A

Haywood is No. 1.

If North Side beats Milan, North Side is No. 2, South Gibson is No. 3 and Milan is No. 4.

If Milan beats North Side and South Gibson beats Crockett County, South Gibson is No. 2, Milan is No. 3 and North Side is No. 4.

If Milan beats North Side and Crockett County beats South Gibson, Milan is No. 2, North Side is No. 3 and South Gibson is No. 4.

Region 8-4A

If Kirby beats Craigmont, Kirby is No. 1.

If Craigmont beats Kirby and Ridgeway beats Melrose, Ridgeway is No. 1.

With all other possibilities, Kirby (3-1), Ridgeway (3-1), Fayette-Ware (2-2), Melrose (2-2) and Wooddale (2-2) could fill any of the top four positions, and to break those possibilities down would take pages and pages of if-scenarios.