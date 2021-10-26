Funeral services for Mr. Bobby N. Williams, 89, were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Gary Williams officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Crockett County to the late M.R. “Coker” Williams and Merdie Jane Carter Williams. He was a veteran and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Williams was a entrepreneur and business owner of Williams & Williams Construction in Humboldt. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, the “Distinguished Coffee Table Bunch”, loved going fishing, yard sales, going to Amish Country, visiting family and friends, collecting, and going to his office.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Earl Williams, Joe Williams and Jerry Williams; his second wife, Helen Mitchell Williams; daughter, Vicky Williams; and grandson, Jacob Bailey.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 26 years, Phyllis Parks Woods Williams; children, Ricky Williams and wife Vandy, Janet Bailey and Annette Burczak; step-children, Jeff Woods, Adam Woods and wife Tana, Lisa Kail and husband Kevin, and Suzanne Griggs and husband Mike; sister, Jane Price; sisters-in-law, Minnie Alice Williams and Evelyn Williams; grandchildren, Jeb Williams, Caleb Williams, Jessica Roe, Drew Hopkins, Justin Woods, Kathryn Schultz, Lauren Woods, Lani Woods, Kristen Palmer, Alyssa Kail, Matthew Little, Samantha Breninger, Rob Burczak, Amy Burczak and Melissa Griggs; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Ricky Williams, Matthew Little, Caleb Williams, Jeb Williams, Rob Burczak, Mike Griggs and Amy Burczak. Honorary pallbearers were L.P. Robbins, Gene Langley, Ricky Kent, David Sikes, William Willamson and J.L. Needham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oak Grove United Methodist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.