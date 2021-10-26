Billie Jean Mason Pearson was born April 9, 1935 in the Three Way community in West Tennessee. She passed away on October 23, 2021 after a full life devoted to her family and friends.

Mrs. Pearson attended Fairview School until moving to Humboldt, Tenn. where she graduated from Humboldt High School. During her high school years she worked at the Humboldt Plaza Theater, and while working there she met Murray Pearson, whom she married in 1954.

She worked 20 years as the financial secretary for First Baptist Church in Humboldt. She was also a homemaker with two daughters while Murray traveled with Brown Shoe Company.

Mrs. Pearson was very involved in First Baptist Church Humboldt. She served on several committees, worked with the youth, chaperoned youth trips, and taught a college and career class with Murray. She was active in WMU and Son Shiners.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E.E. and Birdie Thompson Mason; and her nine siblings, Abner, Ruth, Ruby, Evelyn, Lorene, Jenny, Ernest, Bobby Joe and Linda.

Mrs. Pearson is survived by her husband, Murray Pearson; daughters, Jeanna (Jeff) Kitchens and Jan (Burt) Staples; granddaughters. Katie (Jake) Banks, Josie (John) Hammons and Caroline (Paul) Moody; grandsons, Hunter (Nicole) Kitchens and Cole Staples; great-grandchildren, Lainey Banks, Elizabeth and Pearson Hammons, and Olivia and Luke Kitchens.

Mrs. Pearson spent her life serving her God, family, friends and many years as a caregiver to her family and extended family. Those who knew her best would call her a gentle, loving, virtuous woman who loved God and family.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to The Church at Sugar Creek, 3400 E. Mitchell St., Humboldt, TN 38343.