Haywood takes over No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 10
With the nation’s second longest winning streak ending and Haywood shutting out Covington, the Tomcats are now in the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings
These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.
Here are the top 12 teams after Week 10:
1. Haywood (9-0). Result: Beat Covington 33-0. This week: at Obion County. Last week: No. 2.
2. McKenzie (9-0). Result: Beat Sequatchie County 42-7. This week: vs. McEwen. Last week: No. 3.
3. Hardin County (9-0). Result: Beat Milan 35-14. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 4.
4. Dyersburg (8-0). Result: Bye. This week: at Ripley. Last week: No. 5.
5. Westview (8-1). Result: Beat Ripley 42-17. This week: vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 7.
6. Huntingdon (7-2). Result: Beat Peabody 49-28. This week: vs. Union City. Last week: No. 9.
7. Peabody (7-1). Result: Lost to Huntingdon 49-28. This week: vs. West Carroll. Last week: No. 1.
8. Riverside (8-1). Result: Beat Humboldt 42-16. This week: vs. Lewis County. Last week: No. 8.
9. USJ (7-2). Result: Beat St .George’s 52-20. This week: vs. Harding Academy. Last week: No. 10.
10. Covington (6-2). Result: Lost to Haywood 33-0. This week: at Bolton. Last week: No. 6.
11. Jackson Christian (7-2). Result: Beat TCA 36-7. This week: at Fayette Academy. Last week: Not ranked.
12. South Gibson (6-3). Result: Beat Lausanne 17-14. This week: at Crockett County. Last week: Not ranked.
Dropped out: Dresden (6-3); North Side (5-4).
On the Bubble: Union City (7-2); West Carroll (7-2).