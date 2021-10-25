Haywood takes over No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 10

With the nation’s second longest winning streak ending and Haywood shutting out Covington, the Tomcats are now in the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings

These rankings include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams after Week 10:

1. Haywood (9-0). Result: Beat Covington 33-0. This week: at Obion County. Last week: No. 2.

2. McKenzie (9-0). Result: Beat Sequatchie County 42-7. This week: vs. McEwen. Last week: No. 3.

3. Hardin County (9-0). Result: Beat Milan 35-14. This week: Bye. Last week: No. 4.

4. Dyersburg (8-0). Result: Bye. This week: at Ripley. Last week: No. 5.

5. Westview (8-1). Result: Beat Ripley 42-17. This week: vs. Houston County. Last week: No. 7.

6. Huntingdon (7-2). Result: Beat Peabody 49-28. This week: vs. Union City. Last week: No. 9.

7. Peabody (7-1). Result: Lost to Huntingdon 49-28. This week: vs. West Carroll. Last week: No. 1.

8. Riverside (8-1). Result: Beat Humboldt 42-16. This week: vs. Lewis County. Last week: No. 8.

9. USJ (7-2). Result: Beat St .George’s 52-20. This week: vs. Harding Academy. Last week: No. 10.

10. Covington (6-2). Result: Lost to Haywood 33-0. This week: at Bolton. Last week: No. 6.

11. Jackson Christian (7-2). Result: Beat TCA 36-7. This week: at Fayette Academy. Last week: Not ranked.

12. South Gibson (6-3). Result: Beat Lausanne 17-14. This week: at Crockett County. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Dresden (6-3); North Side (5-4).

On the Bubble: Union City (7-2); West Carroll (7-2).