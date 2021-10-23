Week 10 Roundup: Huntingdon ends Peabody’s 44-game winning streak

The nation’s second-longest winning streak came to an end on Friday night as Huntingdon beat Peabody 49-28.

Peabody’s last loss was to Gibson County 14-10 on Sept. 28, 2018. The winning streak included three Class 2A state championships.

Huntingdon’s offense proved tough to stop as the Mustangs took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 29-14 at halftime.

Peabody (7-1, 4-0 7-1A) will play for the Region 7-1A championship in Week 11 as the Golden Tide hosts West Carroll.

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Sam Driggers completed 8-of-23 for 123 yards and one touchdown.

South Gibson 17, Lausanne 14

For the second straight week, South Gibson (6-3, 2-2 7-4A) played an undefeated team. But this time, the Hornets came out victorious.

Lausanne came into the game allowing 5.8 points per game with four shutouts on the season, but South Gibson scored 17.

South Gibson made two goal-line stands in the final seconds to secure the win.

The difference was a 34-yard field goal by Jase Stallings with 3:24 left in the third period.

South Gibson’s two touchdowns came in the first half as Ross Crenshaw scored from five yards out and Brannon Brown scored on a 50-yard run.

The Hornets complete the regular season in Week 11 n the road at Crockett County.

Gibson County 26, Greenfield 24

For the second straight week, Gibson County (2-5, 1-3 7-2A) picked up a win. After last week’s 74-50 win over Houston County, the Pioneers picked up a non-region win this week.

With a third-straight win in Week 11 against Camden, Gibson County can earn a berth in the Class 2A playoffs.

Colton Lumpkin scored all four touchdowns and Cameron Nolan added a two-point conversion.

With no time remaining on the clock, Greenfield scored a touchdown, but the Yellowjackets failed to convert the two-point conversion.

The win was No. 100 for Gibson County coach Cody Finley.

West Carroll 34, Scotts Hill 14

The War Eagles won a second straight game and can win the Region 7-1A title with a win in Week 11.

West Carroll (7-2, 3-1 7-1A) travels to Peabody with the winner earning the No. 1 seed.

Jay Long and Xander Moon had 100-yard games for the War Eagles in the win over Scotts Hill. Long rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Moon rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Hardin County 35, Milan 14

A fumbled punt return, missed kickoff recovery and two interceptions hurt the Bulldogs chances f winning a third-straight game.

Milan (3-5, 2-2 7-4A) will try to get back to winning in Week 11 as the Bulldogs travel to North Side.

But even with the mistakes, an 18-yard touchdown run by Hayden Sullivan with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter cut Hardin County’s lead to 21-14.

But Hardin County put together a 10-play, 67-yard drive, which included 35 yards in Milan penalties, to take the 27-14 lead with 35 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Riverside 42, Humboldt 16

For the second straight week, the Vikings (2-6, 1-3 7-1A) suffered a loss on the season. But the positive is that the team can still earn a playoff berth with a win in Week 11.

Humboldt hosts Halls with the Vikings earning the No. 4 seed with the win.